Two Bloomington fires left 13 displaced this weekend
Saturday, a fire took place at 302 E. Walnut St. in Bloomington's Franklin Park neighborhood at a student apartment causing 10 residents to be displaced and moved to a nearby rental unit. The fire on Sunday took place at 12:45 a.m. and caused an estimated $95,000 in damage.
