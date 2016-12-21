PFOP: Oxen the original - work horses...

PFOP: Oxen the original - work horses' of the prairie

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 11 Read more: Kansas City Nursing News

Oxen like those seen here provided the muscle that helped farmers in the early to mid-1800s turn Central Illinois' tallgrass prairie into the corn and soybean fields of today. Oxen like those seen here provided the muscle that helped farmers in the early to mid-1800s turn Central Illinois' tallgrass prairie into the corn and soybean fields of today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bloomington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bloomington Music Thread (Feb '14) Dec 20 Musikologist 7
Slipknot and Hatebreed Bring Mind Food to Bloom... (Apr '15) Dec 19 The Anti-Flower C... 2
Gerald Maragos Dec 19 The Anti-Flower C... 2
pitbulls (Jan '14) Dec 14 The Anti-Flower C... 3
News Trump returns to Illinois and gets a friendlier... (Mar '16) Dec 14 The Anti-Flower C... 4
John Williams Dec 14 The Anti-Flower C... 4
In Bloomington yesterday some big Black man bea... (Sep '15) Dec 14 The Anti-Flower C... 6
See all Bloomington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bloomington Forum Now

Bloomington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bloomington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Bloomington, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,444 • Total comments across all topics: 277,307,904

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC