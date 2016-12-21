Personett to play in ICA Shrine Game
Congratulations to Korbyn Personett on being selected to play in the 43rd Annual ICA Shrine Game. The ICA Shrine Game is to be played June 17th in Bloomington, Illinois at Tucci Stadium.
