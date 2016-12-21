Our View: Get aboard United Way's dial 2-1-1 program
Like most of America, residents of La Salle County soon will only have to dial 2-1-1 to access critically needed services around the clock. Last week, Shelli Ocepek, the executive director of United Way of Eastern La Salle County, told a gathering of some 50 representatives of county organizations and social service agencies she believes United Way 2-1-1 will be the most comprehensive collaboration ever in La Salle County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Bloomington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bloomington Music Thread (Feb '14)
|Dec 20
|Musikologist
|7
|Slipknot and Hatebreed Bring Mind Food to Bloom... (Apr '15)
|Dec 19
|The Anti-Flower C...
|2
|Gerald Maragos
|Dec 19
|The Anti-Flower C...
|2
|pitbulls (Jan '14)
|Dec 14
|The Anti-Flower C...
|3
|Trump returns to Illinois and gets a friendlier... (Mar '16)
|Dec 14
|The Anti-Flower C...
|4
|John Williams
|Dec 14
|The Anti-Flower C...
|4
|In Bloomington yesterday some big Black man bea... (Sep '15)
|Dec 14
|The Anti-Flower C...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Bloomington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC