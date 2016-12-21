Our View: Get aboard United Way's dial 2-1-1 program

Like most of America, residents of La Salle County soon will only have to dial 2-1-1 to access critically needed services around the clock. Last week, Shelli Ocepek, the executive director of United Way of Eastern La Salle County, told a gathering of some 50 representatives of county organizations and social service agencies she believes United Way 2-1-1 will be the most comprehensive collaboration ever in La Salle County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.