NY Public Library's Lewis and Dorothy Cullman Curator Doug Reside on the Highlights of 2016

BroadwayWorld continues our exclusive content series, in collaboration with The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, which delves into the library's unparalleled archives, and resources. Below, check out a piece by Doug Reside, Lewis and Dorothy Cullman Curator for the Billy Rose Theatre Division, The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts on: Political Satires in The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts' Theatre on highlights from 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.