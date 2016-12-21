McLean County Museum of History to discuss Abraham Lincoln Thursday
A discussion on Abraham Lincoln will be held 12:10 to 12:40 p.m. Thursday at the McLean County Museum of History . Audience members are encouraged to bring their own lunch to the museum's series featuring engaging and enlightening topics for discussion.
