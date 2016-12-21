Illinois' population has shrunk by 78,000 in three years

For the third consecutive year, Illinois has lost more residents than any other state, losing 37,508 people in 2016, which puts its population at the lowest it has been in nearly a decade, according to U.S. census data released Tuesday. In fact, the Census reports that 114,144 residents fled Illinois last year - the equivalent of the entire city of Peoria, the state's seventh largest municipality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.