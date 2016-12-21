IL: Connect Transit Averts Shutdown; Could Stop April 1
The Bloomington-Normal public transit system received $1.9 million from the state this week, the first of two overdue payments that, if missed, could have caused a temporary bus shutdown to start 2017. But in addition to the second payment that remains outstanding, Connect Transit is counting on a third quarterly payment scheduled for January, said Business Development Manager Melissa Chrisman.
