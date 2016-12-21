Great Wolf on verge of purchasing Wat...

Great Wolf on verge of purchasing Water Park of America in Bloomington, with plans to rename

Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: Star Tribune

The Water Park of America in Bloomington will be rebranded by Great Wolf after it is purchased, ending confusion with the nearby Mall of America. Great Wolf Resorts Inc., one of the nation's largest operators of water parks, is in the process of buying the water park and connected Radisson Hotel Bloomington and plans to rebrand the complex as a Great Wolf Lodge.

