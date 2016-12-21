Great Wolf on verge of purchasing Water Park of America in Bloomington, with plans to rename
The Water Park of America in Bloomington will be rebranded by Great Wolf after it is purchased, ending confusion with the nearby Mall of America. Great Wolf Resorts Inc., one of the nation's largest operators of water parks, is in the process of buying the water park and connected Radisson Hotel Bloomington and plans to rebrand the complex as a Great Wolf Lodge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Bloomington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are you a State Farm Employee affected by closu... (Aug '13)
|Dec 30
|Texas
|37
|Bloomington Music Thread (Feb '14)
|Dec 20
|Musikologist
|7
|Slipknot and Hatebreed Bring Mind Food to Bloom... (Apr '15)
|Dec 19
|The Anti-Flower C...
|2
|Gerald Maragos
|Dec 19
|The Anti-Flower C...
|2
|pitbulls (Jan '14)
|Dec 14
|The Anti-Flower C...
|3
|Trump returns to Illinois and gets a friendlier... (Mar '16)
|Dec 14
|The Anti-Flower C...
|4
|John Williams
|Dec 14
|The Anti-Flower C...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bloomington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC