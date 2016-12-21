Company in talks to buy, reopen Mitsubishi plant in Normal
Vehicles could start rolling off the line at the former Mitsubishi plant in Normal if a Michigan automotive company has its way. The Pantagraph reports that that a release from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity says Rivian Automotive is in talks to purchase the 2.4 million-square-foot plant so that it can manufacture there and employ as many as 1,000 people.
