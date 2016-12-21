Builder Confidence Soars Post-Election
The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index soared by 7 points in December, reaching a level of 70, the highest reading since July 2005. An NAHB spokesman credited the increase to a "post-election bounce."
