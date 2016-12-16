Belts' Beer Garden: Hop Bombs

Belts' Beer Garden: Hop Bombs

This wee I have a couple hop bombs for you...including one from Canada that just started distributing to the US recently. As I just mentioned, Flying Monkeys is one of the many Canadian breweries that are slowly gaining momentum in America.

