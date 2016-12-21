American Red Cross to offer 'Zero to ...

American Red Cross to offer 'Zero to Hero' volunteer training program in Bloomington

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Lincoln Daily News

The American Red Cross Central and Southern Illinois Region will offer a special Zero to Hero disaster volunteer training in Bloomington, on February 10-12, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bloomington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bloomington Music Thread (Feb '14) Dec 20 Musikologist 7
Slipknot and Hatebreed Bring Mind Food to Bloom... (Apr '15) Dec 19 The Anti-Flower C... 2
Gerald Maragos Dec 19 The Anti-Flower C... 2
pitbulls (Jan '14) Dec 14 The Anti-Flower C... 3
News Trump returns to Illinois and gets a friendlier... (Mar '16) Dec 14 The Anti-Flower C... 4
John Williams Dec 14 The Anti-Flower C... 4
In Bloomington yesterday some big Black man bea... (Sep '15) Dec 14 The Anti-Flower C... 6
See all Bloomington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bloomington Forum Now

Bloomington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bloomington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Bloomington, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,444 • Total comments across all topics: 277,307,942

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC