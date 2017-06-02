Wind farm turbines near Block Island, R.I., May 13, 2017....

Wind farm turbines near Block Island,...

Representatives of American cities, states and companies are preparing to submit a plan to the United Nations pledging to meet the United States' greenhouse gas emissions targets under the Paris climate accord, despite President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the agreement. The unnamed group - which, so far, includes 30 mayors, three governors, more than 80 university presidents and more than 100 businesses - is negotiating with the United Nations to have its submission accepted alongside contributions to the Paris climate deal by other nations.

