Offshore Wind Turbine May Have Killed Young Whale

Friday Jun 23

The carcass of a young humpback whale washed ashore Friday morning in Rhode Island, causing experts to think that a nearby offshore wind turbine may be to blame. Rescue workers and two veterinarians from a nearby aquarium collected samples from the dead whale, and suspect that the nearby Block Island offshore wind farm could be responsible for the whale's death.

