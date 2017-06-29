News | Dead Humpback Whale Removed From Rocks Off Beavertail State Park

News | Dead Humpback Whale Removed Fr...

Saturday Jun 24 Read more: Go Local

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management removed a dead humpback whale from the rocks off Beavertail State Park in Jamestown. The whale washed up on the rocks last week and was related to an undisclosed location for examination and burial.

