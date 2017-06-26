Labor Groups Tour Block Island Wind Farm

Labor Groups Tour Block Island Wind Farm

Tuesday Jun 13

BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. More than 100 labor officials got a tour of the Block Island Wind Farm on Tuesday to see what kinds of economic opportunities may lie ahead in the clean energy industry in Southern New England. The Block Island Wind Farm is the nation's first offshore wind farm.

