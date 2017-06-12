Labor, environmentalists tout first U.S. offshore wind farm
With the country's first offshore wind farm up and running for the past six months, labor and environmental advocates are looking toward future collaborations on even larger projects. “Many years of hard work ensured that these were good quality union jobs that paid good solid wages,” said Kimberly Glas, executive director of BlueGreen Alliance, a coalition of labor unions and environmentalists, as a chartered boat neared the Block Island Wind Farm on Tuesday.
