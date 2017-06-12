Labor, environmentalists tout first U...

Labor, environmentalists tout first U.S. offshore wind farm

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: SouthCoastToday.com

With the country's first offshore wind farm up and running for the past six months, labor and environmental advocates are looking toward future collaborations on even larger projects. “Many years of hard work ensured that these were good quality union jobs that paid good solid wages,” said Kimberly Glas, executive director of BlueGreen Alliance, a coalition of labor unions and environmentalists, as a chartered boat neared the Block Island Wind Farm on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Block Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Electric Rate Users - NO 40 Percent Reduction F... Jun 9 Paul Ventura 1
Block Island Bulletin Board (Sep '16) May 19 Tech Block Island 3
News Offshore Wind Power Will 'Absolutely Cost Jobs'... May '17 Skeptic 1
Marks .BeachComber Hair Design (Dec '16) Dec '16 Mark A Koch 1
Block Island Honey (and Honey Mustard) at Farme... (Oct '16) Oct '16 HoneyBuzz401 1
News Court affirms sex-offender's prison sentence (Jun '07) Sep '16 Jayd3119 2
News R.I. House panel debates expungement of multipl... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Keb 2
See all Block Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Block Island Forum Now

Block Island Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Block Island Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Block Island, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,798 • Total comments across all topics: 281,756,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC