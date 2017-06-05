Affordable housing project sparks...
The Block Island Housing Board's Cherry Hill Lane development sparked an impassioned discourse between two parties on opposite sides of the issue at a recent Zoning Board meeting. The Housing Board is seeking a special use permit from the Zoning Board to proceed with construction of the development to address the island's need for affordable housing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Block Island Times.
Add your comments below
Block Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Electric Rate Users - NO 40 Percent Reduction F...
|Jun 9
|Paul Ventura
|1
|Block Island Bulletin Board (Sep '16)
|May 19
|Tech Block Island
|3
|Offshore Wind Power Will 'Absolutely Cost Jobs'...
|May '17
|Skeptic
|1
|Marks .BeachComber Hair Design (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Mark A Koch
|1
|Block Island Honey (and Honey Mustard) at Farme... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|HoneyBuzz401
|1
|Court affirms sex-offender's prison sentence (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|Jayd3119
|2
|R.I. House panel debates expungement of multipl... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Keb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Block Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC