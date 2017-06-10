Advancing Clean Energy at the State L...

Advancing Clean Energy at the State Level - An Imperative

Saturday Jun 10 Read more: Common Dreams

In the wake of President Trump's recent decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement, one thing seems abundantly clear, and that is that the role of states in advancing clean energy becomes even more important. Now more than ever, policies and programs to promote sustainable energy resources will come from the state level.

