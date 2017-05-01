Wind farm now powering Block Island
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: “We shut down the diesel generators,” said MacMullen, chairwoman of the Block Island Power Co. Transition Team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Comments
Add your comments below
Block Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Block Island Bulletin Board (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|Max
|2
|Marks .BeachComber Hair Design
|Dec '16
|Mark A Koch
|1
|Block Island Honey (and Honey Mustard) at Farme... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|HoneyBuzz401
|1
|Court affirms sex-offender's prison sentence (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|Jayd3119
|2
|R.I. House panel debates expungement of multipl... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Keb
|2
|Illegal dumping on West Beach (Jul '06)
|Aug '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|3
|block island restaurant suggestion (May '16)
|May '16
|smschloss
|1
Find what you want!
Search Block Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC