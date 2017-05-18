Maryland approves two offshore wind farms
The projects by U.S. Wind Inc. and Skipjack Offshore Energy would have a combined 368 megawatts of capacity with 77 turbines at least 14 miles off the coast, Maryland's Public Service Commission said. They would be the second and third utility-scale offshore wind farms in United States waters, after the Block Island Wind Farm opened last year off Rhode Island's coast with five turbines.
