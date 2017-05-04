Lawmakers debate letting island set i...

Lawmakers debate letting island set its own Uber, Lyft rules

Rhode Island lawmakers are considering a bill that would let a picturesque summer resort island set its own rules for regulating ride-hailing companies such as Uber and Lyft.

