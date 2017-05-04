Island may say 'No' to Lyft and Uber

The Rhode Island Senate on Tuesday approved a bill that would let a picturesque summer resort island set its own rules for regulating ride-hailing companies such as Uber and Lyft. Taxi proprietors who live on Block Island, which is 12 miles and a ferry ride from the New England mainland, are supporting the proposal that could effectively prevent the San Francisco-based companies from taking root.

