America's first offshore wind farm la...

America's first offshore wind farm launched with GE turbines twice as tall as the Statue of Liberty

Monday May 22 Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

They make up the first offshore wind farm in North America, called the Block Island Wind Farm. The turbines started delivering power to the New England grid on May 5, and effectively helped shut down a diesel plant that previously provided electricity to Block Island.

Block Island, RI

