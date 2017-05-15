America's first offshore wind farm just shut down a diesel plant
America's first offshore wind farm just helped to shut down a small diesel-fired electric power plant on Block Island, Rhode Island. Block Island officials on Monday switched on a connection between the island and a cable linking the wind farm to Rhode Island's mainland power grid.
