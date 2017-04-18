Uncertain times for island's...

Uncertain times for island's...

Monday Apr 10 Read more: The Block Island Times

Immigrants living on Block Island work, pay taxes, send their children to the Block Island School and contribute to the community in many ways. Yet with recent shifts in immigration policy, and more changes being planned and debated in Washington, many are anxious and fearful about their future, and about their daily lives.

