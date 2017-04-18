The unseen benefit of the wind...
The newly-formed fisheries around the Block Island Wind Farm are starting to yield some impressive results, as seen in these photos by Hank Hewitt. As we witness the growth of offshore wind farms, there seems to be a benefit to them not readily apparent to most, yet known to anglers.
