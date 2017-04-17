Seafloor disturbance monitored
The condition of the seafloor appears to be a component of the Block Island Wind Farm project that is requiring close attention of late. While the shallow burial depth of a portion of National Grid's undersea cable off the Town Beach is being addressed, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, and Deepwater Wind, the project's developer, are using new technology to monitor "seafloor disturbance" at the base of the wind farm's turbines.
