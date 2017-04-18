Rhode Island lawmaker sued by his mother
TV reports the civil case over Ballard's on Block Island pits Republican state Rep. Blake Filippi and one brother against the other brother and their mother. Ballard's has been in the Filippi family since the 1950's.
