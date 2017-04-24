Resort island without Uber or Lyft wa...

Resort island without Uber or Lyft wants to keep it that way

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: MDJonline.com

In this Tuesday, April 11, 2017 photo, Vin McAloon drives his taxi down a road in New Shoreham, R.I. The town's taxi rules include a surcharge for driving on dirt roads.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Block Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Block Island Bulletin Board (Sep '16) Mar '17 Max 2
Marks .BeachComber Hair Design Dec '16 Mark A Koch 1
Block Island Honey (and Honey Mustard) at Farme... (Oct '16) Oct '16 HoneyBuzz401 1
News Court affirms sex-offender's prison sentence (Jun '07) Sep '16 Jayd3119 2
News R.I. House panel debates expungement of multipl... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Keb 2
Illegal dumping on West Beach (Jul '06) Aug '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi... 3
block island restaurant suggestion (May '16) May '16 smschloss 1
See all Block Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Block Island Forum Now

Block Island Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Block Island Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Block Island, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,077 • Total comments across all topics: 280,536,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC