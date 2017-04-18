Resort island without Uber or Lyft wants to keep it that way

In this Tuesday, April 11, 2017 photo, Fran Migliaccio, owner of Mig's Rig Taxi, stands on the porch near her taxi in New Shoreham, R.I., on Block Island. Migliaccio said she doesn't want to ban Uber and Lyft from the island, but thinks that everyone should be "subject to the same level of scrutiny" as everyone else on the taxi waitlist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.