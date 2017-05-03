Race is on ... for next ocean wind farm

Race is on ... for next ocean wind farm

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: SouthCoastToday.com

Rewind five or six years, and developers up and down the East Coast were competing against each other to reach a milestone known in their industry as “steel in the water.” The pack included Bluewater Wind, which was touting a project off the Delaware coast, Fishermen's Energy, with a pair of proposals in New Jersey, and, most notably, Energy Management, the Boston-based company that was moving ever closer to bringing to fruition the attention-grabbing Cape Wind project in Nantucket Sound. As anyone who follows the industry knows, Providence-based Deepwater Wind prevailed in the competition, this summer completing the Block Island Wind Farm, a five-turbine test project in Rhode Island waters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Block Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Block Island Bulletin Board (Sep '16) Mar '17 Max 2
Marks .BeachComber Hair Design Dec '16 Mark A Koch 1
Block Island Honey (and Honey Mustard) at Farme... (Oct '16) Oct '16 HoneyBuzz401 1
News Court affirms sex-offender's prison sentence (Jun '07) Sep '16 Jayd3119 2
News R.I. House panel debates expungement of multipl... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Keb 2
Illegal dumping on West Beach (Jul '06) Aug '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi... 3
block island restaurant suggestion (May '16) May '16 smschloss 1
See all Block Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Block Island Forum Now

Block Island Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Block Island Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Block Island, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,680 • Total comments across all topics: 280,749,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC