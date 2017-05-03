Race is on ... for next ocean wind farm

Rewind five or six years, and developers up and down the East Coast were competing against each other to reach a milestone known in their industry as “steel in the water.” The pack included Bluewater Wind, which was touting a project off the Delaware coast, Fishermen's Energy, with a pair of proposals in New Jersey, and, most notably, Energy Management, the Boston-based company that was moving ever closer to bringing to fruition the attention-grabbing Cape Wind project in Nantucket Sound. As anyone who follows the industry knows, Providence-based Deepwater Wind prevailed in the competition, this summer completing the Block Island Wind Farm, a five-turbine test project in Rhode Island waters.

