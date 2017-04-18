McGinnes BIPCo lawsuit denied

A lawsuit brought against the Town of New Shoreham, past shareholders of the Block Island Power Company, and members of the newly formed BIPCo transmission team was denied by a state Superior Court judge on Tuesday, April 4. The lawsuit contended that shareholder Sara McGinnes had the "right of first refusal" to purchase $1.8 million worth of shares owned by former shareholders Al Casazza and John Pezzimenti that were eventually sold to the town after voter approval at the Sept. 26, 2016 Financial Town Meeting.

