Land: Broadband plan - pushes' town...

That remark was made by Finance Director Amy Land during a public meeting on March 23 that focused on the proposal to install an $8.3 million island-wide broadband network. The project may also get underway the fastest: First Warden Ken Lacoste, based on consultations with the Block Island Broadband Advisory Committee, announced at that meeting, his desire to see the proposal on the warrant at the Financial Town Meeting on May 1. It was resident Doug Michel, during the meeting, who asked how an $8.3 million project would impact the town's budget.

