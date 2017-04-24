Introducing 1704 Corn Neck Road
What's on your priority list for the perfect Block Island home? Classic design and great function? Walking distance to Mansion Beach and an easy jaunt to town? Private lot with mature landscaping and great ambiance? A wonderful porch to while away a summer day? Cozy fireplace for a winter's evening? You can check all those boxes with this lovely, winterized three bedroom, two and one half bath home that manages to be both spacious and cozy at the same time.
