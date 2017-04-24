Green buoy sunk by rifle fire
The U.S. Coast Guard has informed The Block Island Times that the green buoy situated several hundreds yards off of the coastline of Clay Head Beach has been sunk due to rifle fire. The No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Block Island Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Block Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Block Island Bulletin Board (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|Max
|2
|Marks .BeachComber Hair Design
|Dec '16
|Mark A Koch
|1
|Block Island Honey (and Honey Mustard) at Farme... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|HoneyBuzz401
|1
|Court affirms sex-offender's prison sentence (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|Jayd3119
|2
|R.I. House panel debates expungement of multipl... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Keb
|2
|Illegal dumping on West Beach (Jul '06)
|Aug '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|3
|block island restaurant suggestion (May '16)
|May '16
|smschloss
|1
Find what you want!
Search Block Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC