First Spanish-built SOV Launched

This 81.1-meter-long and 17-meter-beam vessel is the first of two new SOVs that GONDAN will deliver to Norwegian ship owner stensj Rederi, with whom GONDAN has signed already 13 shipbuilding contracts in the last decade. The launch event was attended by representatives from stensj Rederi as well as the charterer of the vessel, Dong Energy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.