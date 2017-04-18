Filippi family in legal battle
The Filippi family is in a legal fight for control over a Trust that owns one of Block Island's most iconic establishments. Steve Filippi, and his mother Marion, filed a lawsuit against Blake Filippi, a state representative, and his other brother, Paul Filippi, on Dec. 5, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Block Island Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Block Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Block Island Bulletin Board (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|Max
|2
|Marks .BeachComber Hair Design
|Dec '16
|Mark A Koch
|1
|Block Island Honey (and Honey Mustard) at Farme... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|HoneyBuzz401
|1
|Court affirms sex-offender's prison sentence (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|Jayd3119
|2
|R.I. House panel debates expungement of multipl... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Keb
|2
|Illegal dumping on West Beach (Jul '06)
|Aug '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|3
|block island restaurant suggestion (May '16)
|May '16
|smschloss
|1
Find what you want!
Search Block Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC