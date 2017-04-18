Fast ferry case takes a step back

Fast ferry case takes a step back

Monday Apr 17

A barge sits adjacent to a location where Rhode Island Fast Ferry plans to construct a dock for its high-speed service from Quonset Point. Photo by Cassius Shuman The legal battle to bring a new fast ferry service from Quonset to Block Island has been remanded back to the Rhode Island Division of Public Utilities and Carriers by a state Superior Court judge.

Block Island, RI

