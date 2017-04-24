Catching More Wind: GE Acquires World's Largest Turbine Blade Maker
In December, five massive wind turbines began harnessing breezes whipping off the coast of Rhode Island. Each as tall as the Statue of Liberty, the turbines use 600-foot-long blades made by the Danish company LM Wind Power attached to a 6-megawatt Haliade generator made by GE Renewable Energy in France.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manufacturing.net.
Add your comments below
Block Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Block Island Bulletin Board (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|Max
|2
|Marks .BeachComber Hair Design
|Dec '16
|Mark A Koch
|1
|Block Island Honey (and Honey Mustard) at Farme... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|HoneyBuzz401
|1
|Court affirms sex-offender's prison sentence (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|Jayd3119
|2
|R.I. House panel debates expungement of multipl... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Keb
|2
|Illegal dumping on West Beach (Jul '06)
|Aug '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|3
|block island restaurant suggestion (May '16)
|May '16
|smschloss
|1
Find what you want!
Search Block Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC