Block Island: The US island that wants to keep out Uber
Twenty kilometres and a ferry ride from the New England shore, Block Island is one of the last major tourist destinations in the United States without Uber or its rival Lyft - and islanders want it to stay that way. Come summer, the sleepy island welcomes thousands of holidaymakers, many of whom depend on taxis to get to its bluffs, lighthouses, beaches and weathered-grey shingle homes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Add your comments below
Block Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Block Island Bulletin Board (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|Max
|2
|Marks .BeachComber Hair Design
|Dec '16
|Mark A Koch
|1
|Block Island Honey (and Honey Mustard) at Farme... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|HoneyBuzz401
|1
|Court affirms sex-offender's prison sentence (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|Jayd3119
|2
|R.I. House panel debates expungement of multipl... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Keb
|2
|Illegal dumping on West Beach (Jul '06)
|Aug '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|3
|block island restaurant suggestion (May '16)
|May '16
|smschloss
|1
Find what you want!
Search Block Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC