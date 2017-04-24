Block Island: The US island that wants to keep out Uber

Twenty kilometres and a ferry ride from the New England shore, Block Island is one of the last major tourist destinations in the United States without Uber or its rival Lyft - and islanders want it to stay that way. Come summer, the sleepy island welcomes thousands of holidaymakers, many of whom depend on taxis to get to its bluffs, lighthouses, beaches and weathered-grey shingle homes.

