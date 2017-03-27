Wind Farm breezes through "Stella"

Wind Farm breezes through "Stella"

Friday Mar 17

March 16, 2017 - The Block Island Wind Farm posted an impressive performance as winter storm Stella barreled through Rhode Island earlier this week. All five turbines at the wind farm three miles off Block Island were operating at full capacity during much of the powerful storm Tuesday, according to Deepwater Wind's performance data.

