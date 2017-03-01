Regulators updated on 1st US offshore wind farm operations
A turbine isn't spinning at the nation's first offshore wind farm, but repairs are expected to be complete soon. Deepwater Wind, which owns the five-turbine farm off Block Island, Rhode Island, gave an update Tuesday night on the wind farm's initial operations to regulators from Rhode Island's Coastal Resources Management Council.
