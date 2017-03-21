Oil Investor Zukerman Gets 70-Month S...

Oil Investor Zukerman Gets 70-Month Sentence for Tax Evasion 23 minutes ago

Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: Bloomberg

Oil industry investor Morris Zukerman was sentenced to 70 months in prison for evading $45 million in taxes, a scam that included a bogus $1 million charitable donation and fibs to his own accountants. He was also fined $10 million.

