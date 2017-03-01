Lathrop's severance talks ongoing

Lathrop's severance talks ongoing

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: The Block Island Times

The New Shoreham Town Council was involved in a protracted negotiation while hiring former Town Manager Jim Lathrop, and it seems the Council is now engaged in a lengthy severance process. The Town Council has not yet issued a statement concerning the resignation of Lathrop due to snags with his severance negotiations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Block Island Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Block Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marks .BeachComber Hair Design Dec '16 Mark A Koch 1
Block Island Honey (and Honey Mustard) at Farme... Oct '16 HoneyBuzz401 1
Block Island Bulletin Board Sep '16 keltic2kids 1
News Court affirms sex-offender's prison sentence (Jun '07) Sep '16 Jayd3119 2
News R.I. House panel debates expungement of multipl... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Keb 2
Illegal dumping on West Beach (Jul '06) Aug '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi... 3
block island restaurant suggestion (May '16) May '16 smschloss 1
See all Block Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Block Island Forum Now

Block Island Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Block Island Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Block Island, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,038 • Total comments across all topics: 279,354,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC