Lathrop's severance talks ongoing
The New Shoreham Town Council was involved in a protracted negotiation while hiring former Town Manager Jim Lathrop, and it seems the Council is now engaged in a lengthy severance process. The Town Council has not yet issued a statement concerning the resignation of Lathrop due to snags with his severance negotiations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Block Island Times.
Add your comments below
Block Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marks .BeachComber Hair Design
|Dec '16
|Mark A Koch
|1
|Block Island Honey (and Honey Mustard) at Farme...
|Oct '16
|HoneyBuzz401
|1
|Block Island Bulletin Board
|Sep '16
|keltic2kids
|1
|Court affirms sex-offender's prison sentence (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|Jayd3119
|2
|R.I. House panel debates expungement of multipl... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Keb
|2
|Illegal dumping on West Beach (Jul '06)
|Aug '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|3
|block island restaurant suggestion (May '16)
|May '16
|smschloss
|1
Find what you want!
Search Block Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC