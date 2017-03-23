In keeping with island character
The members of the Block Island Planning Board wrestled with the question of preserving the island's "character" from two very different ends of the spectrum at its most recent meeting. On the one hand is the affordable housing subdivision called Cherry Hill Lane that is being developed by the Block Island Housing Board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Block Island Times.
Add your comments below
Block Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Block Island Bulletin Board (Sep '16)
|Mar 22
|Max
|2
|Marks .BeachComber Hair Design
|Dec '16
|Mark A Koch
|1
|Block Island Honey (and Honey Mustard) at Farme...
|Oct '16
|HoneyBuzz401
|1
|Court affirms sex-offender's prison sentence (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|Jayd3119
|2
|R.I. House panel debates expungement of multipl... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Keb
|2
|Illegal dumping on West Beach (Jul '06)
|Aug '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|3
|block island restaurant suggestion (May '16)
|May '16
|smschloss
|1
Find what you want!
Search Block Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC