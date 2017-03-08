Grid conducting EMF survey

Officials from National Grid stand beside a device called the SEMLA at the Town Beach on Feb. 28. Photo by Cassius Shuman National Grid officials assembled at the Town Beach today to begin conducting a survey of the electromagnetic field of its 30-megawatt sea2shore submarine cable. The cable needs to be addressed after it was discovered that it was only buried at a depth of three to four feet instead of the required six-feet during installation in June of 2016.

