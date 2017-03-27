Developers Submit Unsolicited Request...

Developers Submit Unsolicited Requests for Wind Leases Offshore Massachusetts and New York

Friday Mar 17

On March 10, 2017, the U.S. Department of Interior's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management posted four unsolicited applications for wind project leases on the Outer Continental Shelf. PNE Wind U.S.A., Inc. has filed three lease applications, two for offshore Massachusetts and one for offshore New York .

