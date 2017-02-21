Wind surpasses hydro as largest U.S. renewable energy source
Feb 9 Wind energy has surpassed hydropower as the biggest source of renewable electricity in the United States following the sector's second-biggest quarter ever for new installations, a wind industry trade group said on Thursday. Wind installations totaled 82,183 megawatts at the end of 2016, enough to power 24 million homes, the American Wind Energy Association said in its fourth-quarter market report.
